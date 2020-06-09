346 Carpenter Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The one you've been waiting for! Renovated and move-in ready designed by Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Robert Green. 2015-16 RENO includes: NEW Open floor plan, NEW Sleek Modern Kitchen with W/D, New Flooring, NEW Master Bath, NEW Double-pane windows AND an 8' Sliding glass door! Separate Dining room, Great natural light. Spacious bedrooms and closets. Covered Screened Porch. Walk to Endless shopping and Restaurants, Allen Park, Lake Forest Elem, Whole Foods + more. Gated community. Super convenient location- Minutes to Marta, 400, I-285. Washer & Dryer is included.