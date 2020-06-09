All apartments in Sandy Springs
346 Carpenter Drive

346 Carpenter Dr · No Longer Available
Location

346 Carpenter Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The one you've been waiting for! Renovated and move-in ready designed by Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Robert Green. 2015-16 RENO includes: NEW Open floor plan, NEW Sleek Modern Kitchen with W/D, New Flooring, NEW Master Bath, NEW Double-pane windows AND an 8' Sliding glass door! Separate Dining room, Great natural light. Spacious bedrooms and closets. Covered Screened Porch. Walk to Endless shopping and Restaurants, Allen Park, Lake Forest Elem, Whole Foods + more. Gated community. Super convenient location- Minutes to Marta, 400, I-285. Washer & Dryer is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Carpenter Drive have any available units?
346 Carpenter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 346 Carpenter Drive have?
Some of 346 Carpenter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Carpenter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
346 Carpenter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Carpenter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 346 Carpenter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 346 Carpenter Drive offer parking?
No, 346 Carpenter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 346 Carpenter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 Carpenter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Carpenter Drive have a pool?
No, 346 Carpenter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 346 Carpenter Drive have accessible units?
No, 346 Carpenter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Carpenter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 Carpenter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Carpenter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Carpenter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
