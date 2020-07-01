All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:34 PM

30 Maryeanna Drive

30 Maryeanna Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

30 Maryeanna Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Incredible modern home fully renovated and just completed! This home is full of glass walls and beautiful views of wooded surroundings and a lake located in Sandy Springs between Lake Forest and Roswell Road. This home has had everything newly renovated, All clean lines, waterfall counter tops in a spotless white kitchen with glass railing to the grand room of living and dining. Separate keeping room is a cozy TV room with great views and a second fireplace. Master bedroom is on the living room level. A second master and office/guest suite is on the lower level with an

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

