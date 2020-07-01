30 Maryeanna Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Incredible modern home fully renovated and just completed! This home is full of glass walls and beautiful views of wooded surroundings and a lake located in Sandy Springs between Lake Forest and Roswell Road. This home has had everything newly renovated, All clean lines, waterfall counter tops in a spotless white kitchen with glass railing to the grand room of living and dining. Separate keeping room is a cozy TV room with great views and a second fireplace. Master bedroom is on the living room level. A second master and office/guest suite is on the lower level with an