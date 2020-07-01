30 Maryeanna Drive

Amenities
Incredible modern home fully renovated and just completed! This home is full of glass walls and beautiful views of wooded surroundings and a lake located in Sandy Springs between Lake Forest and Roswell Road. This home has had everything newly renovated, All clean lines, waterfall counter tops in a spotless white kitchen with glass railing to the grand room of living and dining. Separate keeping room is a cozy TV room with great views and a second fireplace. Master bedroom is on the living room level. A second master and office/guest suite is on the lower level with an