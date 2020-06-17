27 Greenland Trace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Price reduced for quick sale! Motivated seller, bring all reasonable offers! Amazing home at amazing price, great rental opportunity, seller has 10 year of rental records.

Come see this amazing home located inside the perimeter in Sandy Springs, on a private cul-de-sac! Three Bedrooms, three and one half bathroom, hardwood floors, custom windows, granite countertops, keeping room, eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, oversize master suite, with spacious master suite retreat with its own fireplace, entertaining deck, and much more.