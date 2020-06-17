All apartments in Sandy Springs
27 Greenland Trace

Location

27 Greenland Trace, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Price reduced for quick sale! Motivated seller, bring all reasonable offers! Amazing home at amazing price, great rental opportunity, seller has 10 year of rental records.
Come see this amazing home located inside the perimeter in Sandy Springs, on a private cul-de-sac! Three Bedrooms, three and one half bathroom, hardwood floors, custom windows, granite countertops, keeping room, eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, oversize master suite, with spacious master suite retreat with its own fireplace, entertaining deck, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Greenland Trace have any available units?
27 Greenland Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 27 Greenland Trace have?
Some of 27 Greenland Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Greenland Trace currently offering any rent specials?
27 Greenland Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Greenland Trace pet-friendly?
No, 27 Greenland Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 27 Greenland Trace offer parking?
Yes, 27 Greenland Trace does offer parking.
Does 27 Greenland Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Greenland Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Greenland Trace have a pool?
No, 27 Greenland Trace does not have a pool.
Does 27 Greenland Trace have accessible units?
No, 27 Greenland Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Greenland Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Greenland Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Greenland Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Greenland Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
