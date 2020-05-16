2611 Queen Anne Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Great Sandy Springs Location w/ winter river view End Unite, two dedicated parking spots, Updated with new flooring, lighting and new vanities, solid surface counters, Main Features- f/p in family room, kitchen open to dining room w/great counter bar for serving/seating, second floor has two lrg bedrooms with in suite bath and conv laundry room, terrace level-Lrg Den and office/exercise room, w/ walk in closet, walking trails to river, enjoy your privacy, close to Roswell w/ best restaurants and Sandy Springs Lifestyle. Available Jan. 1st. Available to show Dec30th