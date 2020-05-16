All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
2611 Queen Anne Court
2611 Queen Anne Court

2611 Queen Anne Court · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Queen Anne Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Great Sandy Springs Location w/ winter river view End Unite, two dedicated parking spots, Updated with new flooring, lighting and new vanities, solid surface counters, Main Features- f/p in family room, kitchen open to dining room w/great counter bar for serving/seating, second floor has two lrg bedrooms with in suite bath and conv laundry room, terrace level-Lrg Den and office/exercise room, w/ walk in closet, walking trails to river, enjoy your privacy, close to Roswell w/ best restaurants and Sandy Springs Lifestyle. Available Jan. 1st. Available to show Dec30th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Queen Anne Court have any available units?
2611 Queen Anne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2611 Queen Anne Court have?
Some of 2611 Queen Anne Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Queen Anne Court currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Queen Anne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Queen Anne Court pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Queen Anne Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2611 Queen Anne Court offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Queen Anne Court offers parking.
Does 2611 Queen Anne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Queen Anne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Queen Anne Court have a pool?
No, 2611 Queen Anne Court does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Queen Anne Court have accessible units?
No, 2611 Queen Anne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Queen Anne Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Queen Anne Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Queen Anne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 Queen Anne Court does not have units with air conditioning.

