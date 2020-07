Amenities

This beautiful end unit townhome in a gated community has 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 baths has been professionally designed and updated kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Mature trees with your own private patio and garden area. Friendly well maintained community with some of the lowest HOA es in the area. Less than a mile from the Chattahoochee River walk way/bike way. Close to downtown Roswell near great restaurants and shopping!!



Don't miss the opportunity to make this beauty your home!



Call Today for private viewing!!