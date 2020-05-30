All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
255 Winding River Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

255 Winding River Drive

255 Winding River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

255 Winding River Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful two- story townhome has all the bells and whistles to make you call it your own. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath is perfect for someone looking to rent in the heart of Sandy Springs. This home offers a fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a modern day half bath and living area. This home also offers a private fenced patio which is great for entertaining family and friends. Upstairs you have two nice size bedrooms with a nice size bathroom connecting the two. The laundry room also sits in the upstairs hall-way for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Winding River Drive have any available units?
255 Winding River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 255 Winding River Drive have?
Some of 255 Winding River Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Winding River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
255 Winding River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Winding River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 255 Winding River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 255 Winding River Drive offer parking?
No, 255 Winding River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 255 Winding River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Winding River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Winding River Drive have a pool?
No, 255 Winding River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 255 Winding River Drive have accessible units?
No, 255 Winding River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Winding River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Winding River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Winding River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Winding River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
