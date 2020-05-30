255 Winding River Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful two- story townhome has all the bells and whistles to make you call it your own. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath is perfect for someone looking to rent in the heart of Sandy Springs. This home offers a fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a modern day half bath and living area. This home also offers a private fenced patio which is great for entertaining family and friends. Upstairs you have two nice size bedrooms with a nice size bathroom connecting the two. The laundry room also sits in the upstairs hall-way for your convenience.