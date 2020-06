Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Renovated End Unit with lots of natural light. Granite Counters and new Hardwood Laminate Flooring; Fresh paint throughout. Great Condo unit in the heart of Sandy Springs; Super Convenient to MARTA and 400. Separate Dining Room; Cute Breakfast area full of light. Living room featuring a fireplace. 2 spacious bedrooms-both with private baths. Big Walk in closets. Laundry in the hallway. Neighborhood swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and gazebos for bbq and relaxing.