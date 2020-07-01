All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

220 Johnson Ferry Road NW

220 Johnson Ferry Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

220 Johnson Ferry Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Walk to park and less than 1 mile to the brand new awesome City Springs Entertainment District in the heart of Sandy Springs. Heards Ferry & Riverwood school district. 3/4 acre lot and landlord provides all landscaping maintenance. Please click on pics for tour. First & last months rent plus refundable security deposit prior to possession. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW have any available units?
220 Johnson Ferry Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW have?
Some of 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
220 Johnson Ferry Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW offer parking?
No, 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW have a pool?
No, 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW have accessible units?
No, 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Johnson Ferry Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.

