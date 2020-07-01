220 Johnson Ferry Road NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Walk to park and less than 1 mile to the brand new awesome City Springs Entertainment District in the heart of Sandy Springs. Heards Ferry & Riverwood school district. 3/4 acre lot and landlord provides all landscaping maintenance. Please click on pics for tour. First & last months rent plus refundable security deposit prior to possession. Thank you.