220 Johnson Ferry Road NW

220 Johnson Ferry Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Walk to park and less than 1 mile to the brand new awesome City Springs Entertainment District in the heart of Sandy Springs. Heards Ferry & Riverwood school district. 3/4 acre lot and landlord provides all landscaping maintenance. Please click on pics for tour. First & last months rent plus refundable security deposit prior to possession. Thank you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
