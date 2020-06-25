216 Peachtree Hollow Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 Bd / 2.5 Ba Townhome located in the heart of Sandy Springs near tons of shopping, restaurants, businesses and highways! Village of Dunwoody is nestled on a quiet street holding less than 40 townhomes. This unit has a 2 car parking pad & small, low maintenance wooded backyard/patio. 2 good sized rms w/ separate ba upstairs makes for a great roommate floor plan. Laundry rm in hallway upstairs comes with washer/dryer. On the main floor you have Large living room with tiled flooring, fireplace, built in book shelves & separate dining rm & powder room near foyer.