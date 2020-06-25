All apartments in Sandy Springs
216 Peachtree Hollow Court
216 Peachtree Hollow Court

216 Peachtree Hollow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

216 Peachtree Hollow Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Branches

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 Bd / 2.5 Ba Townhome located in the heart of Sandy Springs near tons of shopping, restaurants, businesses and highways! Village of Dunwoody is nestled on a quiet street holding less than 40 townhomes. This unit has a 2 car parking pad & small, low maintenance wooded backyard/patio. 2 good sized rms w/ separate ba upstairs makes for a great roommate floor plan. Laundry rm in hallway upstairs comes with washer/dryer. On the main floor you have Large living room with tiled flooring, fireplace, built in book shelves & separate dining rm & powder room near foyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court have any available units?
216 Peachtree Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court have?
Some of 216 Peachtree Hollow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Peachtree Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
216 Peachtree Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Peachtree Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
