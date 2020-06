Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest suite hot tub

GREAT DESIGN IN THIS UPGRADED HOME IN SANDY SPRINGS. BRAND NEW CARPET AND FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. SPACIOUS, OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOORPLAN FEATURES GUEST SUITE ON MAIN. GREAT RM W/FP. KIT W/GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES, MAPLE CABS. MAS SUITE W/SITTING RM, GAS LOG FP, SPA TUB, SEP SHOWER. 10' CEILINGS THRUOUT. LOCATED IN CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO MAJOR SHOPPING AREAS OF PERIMETER MALL.NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE IN.