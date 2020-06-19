165 N River Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Community – In the heart of Sandy Springs. Minutes from GA-400, Roswell Road, North Springs Marta Station. Nice, well-kept community, quiet and peaceful, Unit is steps from the pool and overlooks a beautiful courtyard. Sleek, black kitchen features full-size stackable High End Washer and Dryer for convenience. Hard floors throughout, designer finishes, and roommate floorplan upstairs. Minutes from Riverside Park and all that the Chattahoochee River has to offer. Can’t beat this location. Pets considered on a case by case basis.