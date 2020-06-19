All apartments in Sandy Springs
165 N River Dr
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

165 N River Dr

165 North River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

165 North River Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Community – In the heart of Sandy Springs. Minutes from GA-400, Roswell Road, North Springs Marta Station. Nice, well-kept community, quiet and peaceful, Unit is steps from the pool and overlooks a beautiful courtyard. Sleek, black kitchen features full-size stackable High End Washer and Dryer for convenience. Hard floors throughout, designer finishes, and roommate floorplan upstairs. Minutes from Riverside Park and all that the Chattahoochee River has to offer. Can’t beat this location. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

