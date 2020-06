Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Rare opportunity to give your family private pool access this summer. This spacious home with very large rooms is situated on a professionally landscaped lot across from the Atlanta Hebrew Academy, Beth Tefillah Synagogue and minutes away from Northside and St Joe Hospitals. Enjoy the peaceful setting and pool while just minutes from Perimeter Mall, Mercedes headquarters and the brand new Sandy Springs City Center. The completely locked off lower level basement is occupied. Upstairs square footage is 3900. Two car garage with adequate parking. Unfurnished.