1107 Old Hammond Chase.

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

$1295 –2 Bed / 2 Bath townhome with lots of upgrades!



Available June 10, 2020!



Fantastic unit. It has a family room with a fireplace, roommate floorplan, sunroom, and dining room. Kitchen appliances included. Very quiet and private. The nearest schools are WOODLAND CHARTER, SANDY SPRINGS, and NORTH SPRINGS.



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:

LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent



Celia| LEO

678-685-9932

(678-379-9224) Agent cell #

.

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT LeoPrimeProperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.