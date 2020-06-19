All apartments in Sandy Springs
1107 Old Hammond Chase.
1107 Old Hammond Chase
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:41 AM

1107 Old Hammond Chase

1107 Old Hammond Chase · (678) 685-9932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1107 Old Hammond Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$1295 –2 Bed / 2 Bath townhome with lots of upgrades!

Available June 10, 2020!

Fantastic unit. It has a family room with a fireplace, roommate floorplan, sunroom, and dining room. Kitchen appliances included. Very quiet and private. The nearest schools are WOODLAND CHARTER, SANDY SPRINGS, and NORTH SPRINGS.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Celia| LEO
678-685-9932
(678-379-9224) Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT LeoPrimeProperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1107 Old Hammond Chase have any available units?
1107 Old Hammond Chase has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1107 Old Hammond Chase currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Old Hammond Chase isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Old Hammond Chase pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Old Hammond Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1107 Old Hammond Chase offer parking?
No, 1107 Old Hammond Chase does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Old Hammond Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Old Hammond Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Old Hammond Chase have a pool?
No, 1107 Old Hammond Chase does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Old Hammond Chase have accessible units?
No, 1107 Old Hammond Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Old Hammond Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Old Hammond Chase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Old Hammond Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Old Hammond Chase does not have units with air conditioning.

