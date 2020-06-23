All apartments in Sandy Springs
110 Lameloise Lane
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:55 AM

110 Lameloise Lane

110 Lameloise Ln · No Longer Available
Location

110 Lameloise Ln, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
MOVE IN READY! BUCKHEAD home in top school district! OPEN FLOOR PLAN-great for entertaining! This home features-hardwood floors, grand entry, custom built stairway, Master on main, tons of base and crown molding, great room, large dining room, library and large kitchen. 10ft ceilings on main. Finished terrace level with a bedroom, bath and family room with private entrance. Walk in attic w/ tons of storage space. Private lot with Fenced Backyard - Professionally Managed Access to I-285 *Walk to Riverwood or Holy Innocents!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Lameloise Lane have any available units?
110 Lameloise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 110 Lameloise Lane have?
Some of 110 Lameloise Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Lameloise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
110 Lameloise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Lameloise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 110 Lameloise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 110 Lameloise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 110 Lameloise Lane offers parking.
Does 110 Lameloise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Lameloise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Lameloise Lane have a pool?
No, 110 Lameloise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 110 Lameloise Lane have accessible units?
No, 110 Lameloise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Lameloise Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Lameloise Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Lameloise Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Lameloise Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
