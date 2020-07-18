105 Beverly Place

Amenities

Availablity date July 25. Beautiful 3BR/3.5BA 2 story Sandy Springs brick townhome in exclusive gated community. Just minutes from GA400, I-285 and all the local shopping, dining, parks and recreation areas that Sandy Springs/Perimeter area has to offer. Main floor boasts open floorplan with hardwoods, eat in kitchen, granite counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances, island breakfast bar and breakfast area. Formal dining area, fireside family room with exposed beam ceiling, powder room and covered patio complete the main level. Owners suite includes large bedroom, adjacent sitting area, private balcony, large tiled bath with his/her granite top vanities, his/her closets, separate garden tub and ample sized shower with bench seat. Two additional large bedrooms each with lighted ceiling fans, their own private bathrooms and walk in closets upstairs. 2 car garage. 10 ft ceilings on main level, and 9 ft ceilings on lower level, give an open and roomy feel to this home. Private back yard with level lot. Paint colors will be neutralized and property professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move in.