Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

105 Beverly Place

105 Beverly Pl · (877) 744-3455
Location

105 Beverly Pl, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Availablity date July 25. Beautiful 3BR/3.5BA 2 story Sandy Springs brick townhome in exclusive gated community. Just minutes from GA400, I-285 and all the local shopping, dining, parks and recreation areas that Sandy Springs/Perimeter area has to offer. Main floor boasts open floorplan with hardwoods, eat in kitchen, granite counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances, island breakfast bar and breakfast area. Formal dining area, fireside family room with exposed beam ceiling, powder room and covered patio complete the main level. Owners suite includes large bedroom, adjacent sitting area, private balcony, large tiled bath with his/her granite top vanities, his/her closets, separate garden tub and ample sized shower with bench seat. Two additional large bedrooms each with lighted ceiling fans, their own private bathrooms and walk in closets upstairs. 2 car garage. 10 ft ceilings on main level, and 9 ft ceilings on lower level, give an open and roomy feel to this home. Private back yard with level lot. Paint colors will be neutralized and property professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Beverly Place have any available units?
105 Beverly Place has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Beverly Place have?
Some of 105 Beverly Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Beverly Place currently offering any rent specials?
105 Beverly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Beverly Place pet-friendly?
No, 105 Beverly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 105 Beverly Place offer parking?
Yes, 105 Beverly Place offers parking.
Does 105 Beverly Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Beverly Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Beverly Place have a pool?
No, 105 Beverly Place does not have a pool.
Does 105 Beverly Place have accessible units?
No, 105 Beverly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Beverly Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Beverly Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Beverly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Beverly Place does not have units with air conditioning.
