Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:07 AM

104 Wellington Trace

104 Wellington Trce · No Longer Available
Location

104 Wellington Trce, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Work from home? Move in today and spread out in this perfectly located, spacious, upgraded townhome with stepless entry and 1 of 2 the masters on the main level. Light and bright pristine newer townhome in a private, gated community of Terraces at Glenridge. In the heart of Sandy Springs with great access to fine dining, shopping, and 3 Hospitals: St Joseph's, Northside, Children's Health Care. Open plan layout with chef’s kitchen: think granite and stainless steel, dining area, living room with access to private patio. 4 bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

