Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
6 Central Park Ct
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:49 AM
6 Central Park Ct
6 Central Park Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6 Central Park Court, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated, private and wooded, large rooms, 3 bed, 1 bath, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Central Park Ct have any available units?
6 Central Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
Is 6 Central Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6 Central Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Central Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6 Central Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 6 Central Park Ct offer parking?
No, 6 Central Park Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6 Central Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Central Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Central Park Ct have a pool?
No, 6 Central Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6 Central Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 6 Central Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Central Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Central Park Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Central Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Central Park Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
