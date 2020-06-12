/
3 bedroom apartments
82 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
12 Units Available
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1460 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
Stillwood
22 Units Available
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
41 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,293
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
57 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1323 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1410 sqft
We are still leasing! While Preston Mill remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
178 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1368 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Stillwood
71 Units Available
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1519 sqft
Stillwood Farms is the Definition of Luxury Living, while Catering to the needs of the Modern Lifestyle within the Heart of Newnan
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1465 sqft
Spacious, luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from downtown Newnan, GA. Modern kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool, sundeck, fitness center. Dining and shopping nearby.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
177 Southwind Cir
177 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
59 Spence Ave
59 Spence Avenue, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1829 sqft
59 Spence Ave Available 07/04/20 59 Spence Ave: Cozy traditional ranch style home on wooded level lot near downtown Newnan. - (RLNE5785786)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
93 Stonebridge Crossing
93 Stonebridge Crossing, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2150 sqft
93 Stonebridge Crossing Available 08/08/20 93 Stonebridge Crossing: 3 bedroom 2 full bath (all located upstairs) with a half bath on main located in Stonebridge Subdivision. Carpet and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12 Chastain Cir
12 Chastain Circle, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1440 sqft
Superb Town Home in a Great Location! This is a wonderful 3 bedroom townhome that has a family room with a fireplace, an open kitchen and a great neighborhood. All bedrooms are upstairs and the master bath has a garden tub & separate shower.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Woodstream
1 Unit Available
42 Mosswood Trl
42 Mosswood Trail, Newnan, GA
Stunning Stucco Ranch in Sought after White Oak! 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths, with a Bonus Room could be used as 4th Bedroom. Open Concept. Split Bedroom Floor plan. Kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Tiled Backsplash and Large Pantry.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
209 Southwind Circle
209 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Crescent
77 Pine Crescent, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1733 sqft
This pleasant ranch style home is located in popular SummerGrove. Three swimming pools, parks and playgrounds in this sidewalk neighborhood. Three bedrooms and finished bonus room! Great room features fireplace with gas logs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
44 Spring Mist Ct
44 Spring Mist Court, Newnan, GA
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home in Summergrove! Perfect Open Floor with high ceilings.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
81 Paxton Pl
81 Paxton Place, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1462 sqft
Adorable and well maintained ranch with 3 bedrooms & 2 bath. Open & bright floor plan. Hardwood floor in foyer & living room. Kitchen opens to the living room. 42'' kitchen cabinets.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
105 Village Park Dr
105 Village Park Drive, Newnan, GA
Custom home in sought after Stillwood Farms, open floor plan, formal dining, minutes from Piedmont, Cancer Treatment Center, Pinewood, hardwood flooring, covered deck, fenced yard, must see!
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Madison Park
1 Unit Available
79 Covington Ter
79 Covington Terrace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1792 sqft
Great home with Stainless appliances, huge master with sitting room, hardwoods throughout the first floor, rear entry garage, and much more. Pets are welcome with restrictions and an individual pet fee.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
206 Lake Forest Dr
206 Lake Forest Drive, Newnan, GA
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home in Summergrove! Walk to the lake and Playground! Perfect Open Floor with high ceilings, hand scraped wood floors.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Madison Park
1 Unit Available
71 Covington Ter
71 Covington Terrace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1975 sqft
Welcome to Madison Park! Swim, tennis, lake, parks, walking trails, must see! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, rear entry garage, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, must see!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
27 Pecan Trce
27 Pecan Trace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Wow, welcome to Summergrove! Pride of ownership! HOA, Swim, tennis, lake and golf community, private yard, granite counters, hardwood flooring, tile showers, must see!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
241 Prescott Ct
241 Prescott Court, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1776 sqft
Great location, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, new roof, new refrigerator, hardwood flooring, fenced yard, separate master shower, garden tub, upgraded appliances, must see!
