/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
179 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1143 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Stillwood
22 Units Available
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1307 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1239 sqft
We are still leasing! While Preston Mill remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1089 sqft
Spacious, luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from downtown Newnan, GA. Modern kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool, sundeck, fitness center. Dining and shopping nearby.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Stillwood
70 Units Available
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1323 sqft
Stillwood Farms is the Definition of Luxury Living, while Catering to the needs of the Modern Lifestyle within the Heart of Newnan
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
41 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1143 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
11 Units Available
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1147 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
57 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated March 11 at 03:12pm
1 Unit Available
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1021 sqft
Crafted for comfort, convenience and community. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood flooring, lush carpeting, ceramic tile entryways and ample storage space. Fireplace and ceiling fans in select units.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
33 Bailey Dr
33 Bailey Drive, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent under $1000 a Month. Features include Hardwood flooring, kitchen appliances, large fenced lot, pest control, & walk to school. Call agent to schedule your appointment Today!
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
276 Christians Walk
276 Christian's Walk, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Fabulous Floor Plan at this 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome! - Feel Fabulous with this Phenomenal Floor Plan! This smartly designed 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome has great features.
Results within 10 miles of Newnan
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
34 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1267 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Stillwater Trace
112 Stillwater Trace, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom Duplex in Peachtree City - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in desirable Peachtree City. Mcintosh school district. This duplex will go extremely fast! Tour today! (RLNE5840301)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
208 Elm Street
208 Elm St, Palmetto, GA
2 Bedrooms
$830
700 sqft
Duplex, Two bedroom 1 bath, features hardwood flooring, washer and dryer connection(s), and spacious living area. Unit features off street parking. SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING (below): https://www.leoprimeproperties.
Similar Pages
Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewnan 3 BedroomsNewnan Apartments with Balcony
Newnan Apartments with GarageNewnan Apartments with GymNewnan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewnan Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA