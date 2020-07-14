All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 60 Jane Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
60 Jane Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

60 Jane Lane

60 Jane Ln · (770) 464-5596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

60 Jane Ln, Newnan, GA 30263

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 040C · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 010A · Avail. Aug 19

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 60 Jane Lane.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Driveway, open lot, detached garage $55/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Jane Lane have any available units?
60 Jane Lane has 2 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 60 Jane Lane have?
Some of 60 Jane Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Jane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
60 Jane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Jane Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Jane Lane is pet friendly.
Does 60 Jane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 60 Jane Lane offers parking.
Does 60 Jane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Jane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Jane Lane have a pool?
Yes, 60 Jane Lane has a pool.
Does 60 Jane Lane have accessible units?
No, 60 Jane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Jane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Jane Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Jane Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Jane Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 60 Jane Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity