60 Jane Lane

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Driveway, open lot, detached garage $55/month.