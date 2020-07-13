Newnan Lofts

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per apartment
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $400 (first pet), $100 per additional pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Dogs
limit: 2 dogs maximum
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.