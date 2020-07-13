Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible parking

Live and work in this exciting new development or set up your office or retail establishment in a unique, century old cotton mill. Newnan Lofts features all the charm of yesteryear like original hardwood floors, exposed ceiling beams and brick walls as well as oversized windows and high ceilings. Add today's conveniences such as high speed Internet access and spacious open floor plans and you've found your new residential or business address, all within walking distance of historic downtown Newnan. Call today for an appointment and reserve your place in history.