All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like Newnan Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
Newnan Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:47 PM

Newnan Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
110 Field St · (770) 285-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

110 Field St, Newnan, GA 30263

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C221 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit C217 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit C214 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,116

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newnan Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
parking
One Month FREE Rent & Reduced App & Admin Fees! Call for details!*

Live and work in this exciting new development or set up your office or retail establishment in a unique, century old cotton mill. Newnan Lofts features all the charm of yesteryear like original hardwood floors, exposed ceiling beams and brick walls as well as oversized windows and high ceilings. Add today's conveniences such as high speed Internet access and spacious open floor plans and you've found your new residential or business address, all within walking distance of historic downtown Newnan. Call today for an appointment and reserve your place in history.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per apartment
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $400 (first pet), $100 per additional pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Dogs
limit: 2 dogs maximum
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newnan Lofts have any available units?
Newnan Lofts has 7 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Newnan Lofts have?
Some of Newnan Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newnan Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Newnan Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newnan Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Newnan Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Newnan Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Newnan Lofts offers parking.
Does Newnan Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Newnan Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Newnan Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Newnan Lofts has a pool.
Does Newnan Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Newnan Lofts has accessible units.
Does Newnan Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newnan Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Newnan Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Newnan Lofts has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Newnan Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity