Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:47 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
54 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
32 Units Available
Stillwood
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
206 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
Studio
$1,080
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1143 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$934
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
4 Units Available
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1460 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1410 sqft
We are still leasing! While Preston Mill remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
29 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near E Washington and Field streets, with proximity to First Avenue Park Greenville Street parks. Property amenities include on-site laundry and dog park. Enjoy in-unit features such as a dishwasher and oven.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
30 Jacks Dr
30 Jacks Drive, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1717 sqft
Spacious corner lot offering the beauty and privacy you've always wanted! Situated in nice, quiet neighborhood surrounded by trees, this wonderful and excellently-maintained home will be ready for occupancy mid-August.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3 Castleton Ct
3 Castleton Court, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1401 sqft
Adorable and well maintained ranch with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths . Kitchen opens to the living room. Hardwood floor in foyer. Master suite features standing shower, garden tub & double vanities. Open & bright floor plan. Fenced yard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
93 Stonebridge Crossing
93 Stonebridge Crossing, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2150 sqft
93 Stonebridge Crossing Available 08/08/20 93 Stonebridge Crossing: 3 bedroom 2 full bath (all located upstairs) with a half bath on main located in Stonebridge Subdivision. Carpet and hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Newnan
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7 Sheffield Ct
7 Sheffield Court, Coweta County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
3493 sqft
7 Sheffield Ct Available 09/05/20 7 Sheffield: Very large home with full finished basement in cul-de-sac on golf course. - (RLNE5902774)
Results within 5 miles of Newnan
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B
930 Happy Valley Road, Coweta County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
Unit Unit B Available 07/15/20 Contemporary Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 308492 This spacious one bedroom apartment has brand new wood floors, new rugs, with a rustic, modern kitchenette.
Results within 10 miles of Newnan
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
75 Concord CT
75 Concord Court, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
75 Concord CT: Recently renovated total electric 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on 1.3 acre private wooded lot in cul-de-sac. Attached 2 car garage with expanded driveway with turnaround. - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5817330)
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
205 Lawn Market
205 Lawn Market, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3498 sqft
205 Lawn Market: Spacious traditional style 4 bedroom 3 bath home with optional 5 bedroom/bonus room in cul-de-sac with wooded private back yard. Full partially finished basement and master on main. 4 Minute drive to Canongate 1 Golf Course.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
645 North Fairfield Drive
645 Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
645 North Fairfield Drive Available 08/08/20 645 North Fairfield Drive:Traditional style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on quiet level lot. 2 bedrooms and master on second floor, 4th bedroom/optional bonus room in finished basement.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - (RLNE5840161)
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
210 Flat Creek Ct
210 Flat Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1496 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE located in the heart of Peachtree City! Very spacious home with lots of natural light. Huge family room with 20'ceilings and fireplace, Formal dining room and hardwood floors. New Carpet, Kitchen features granite counters.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
604 Spectrum Vis
604 Spectrum Vista, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2466 sqft
Bring your Golf Cart! Peachtree City has over 90 miles of connected golf cart paths that lead to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. Lovely 2-story home in Planterra Ridge. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. 2 Story foyer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
116 Braelinn Court
116 Braelin Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2059 sqft
116 Braelinn Court Available 09/05/20 116 Braelinn Court: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home on level lot with storage shed. Tray ceilings in master bedroom. Located off South Peachtree Parkway. - No Cats Allowed (RLNE3974712)
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
219 Independence Ln
219 Independence Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2865 sqft
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City.
