55 Apartments for rent in Stillwood, Newnan, GA
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
32 Units Available
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
55 Units Available
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1519 sqft
Stillwood Farms is the Definition of Luxury Living, while Catering to the needs of the Modern Lifestyle within the Heart of Newnan
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
23 Camden Way
23 Camden Way, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2071 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
426 Stillwood Dr
426 Stillwood Drive, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1535 sqft
Ranch with attached garage available for move in 8/1. Convenient to shopping, schools and medical offices. Swimming community. Appointment only, Tenant occupied until 7.24.20 Call agent.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
135 Stillwood Drive
135 Stillwood Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2062 sqft
Incredible fully rennovated four bedroom 2.5 bath home in a great Newnan location. Convenient to I-85, Ashley Park Shopping Center, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, this home has something for everyone.
Results within 1 mile of Stillwood
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
51 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,224
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
204 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
Studio
$1,080
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1143 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated March 11 at 03:12pm
1 Unit Available
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1021 sqft
Crafted for comfort, convenience and community. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood flooring, lush carpeting, ceramic tile entryways and ample storage space. Fireplace and ceiling fans in select units.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Pecan Trace
27 Pecan Trace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Welcome to Summergrove! Swim/tennis/lake community, kitchen w/island, hardwood floors, must see! - Welcome to Summergrove! Swim/tennis/lake community, kitchen w/island, hardwood floors, must see! (RLNE4947861)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
71 Covington Terrace
71 Covington Terrace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1975 sqft
71 Covington Terrace Available 08/14/20 Prime Newnan location, rear 2 car garage, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, must see! - Prime Newnan location, rear 2 car garage, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, must see! (RLNE4915027)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
93 Stonebridge Crossing
93 Stonebridge Crossing, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2150 sqft
93 Stonebridge Crossing Available 08/08/20 93 Stonebridge Crossing: 3 bedroom 2 full bath (all located upstairs) with a half bath on main located in Stonebridge Subdivision. Carpet and hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
6 Winter L
6 Winter Lane, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1895 sqft
Avail now in sought after Summergrove! Excellent amenities included in rent. Clubhouse, pools, tennis, parks & sidewalks & in a fantastic area of Newnan. Cute 4 BR or 3 + upstairs bonus.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
157 Highwoods Pkwy
157 Highwood Parkway, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2809 sqft
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! Furnished rental, 3 story executive town home, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, must see!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
138 Middleton Trce
138 Middleton Trace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2460 sqft
WOW! BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS OVERLOOK OF SUMMERGROVE! Located behind main amenity area & golf course in the custom home section of SummerGrove, this majestic ranch homes sits on an oversized lot & offers plenty of parking & side entry
Results within 5 miles of Stillwood
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1465 sqft
Spacious, luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from downtown Newnan, GA. Modern kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool, sundeck, fitness center. Dining and shopping nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$934
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1460 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
29 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1410 sqft
We are still leasing! While Preston Mill remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near E Washington and Field streets, with proximity to First Avenue Park Greenville Street parks. Property amenities include on-site laundry and dog park. Enjoy in-unit features such as a dishwasher and oven.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
3 Units Available
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community has units with garbage disposal, patio/balcony and W/D hookup. Residents can take advantage of grilling area, pool and playground. Convenient location by I-85 and the restaurants on Highway 24.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene apartments near the White Oak Golf Club. Interstate 85 takes you to Atlanta for a night on the town. Enjoy walk-in closets and use of a well-equipped kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
386 Cliffhaven Cir
386 Cliffhaven Cir, Newnan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2774 sqft
FOR LEASE - TERRIFIC CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME W/ COVERED BACK PORCH! You'll love so much about this home starting with the delightful Front Porch. Enter into Foyer entrance to find gleaming Hardwood floors on entire main level living areas.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
30 Jacks Dr
30 Jacks Drive, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1717 sqft
Spacious corner lot offering the beauty and privacy you've always wanted! Situated in nice, quiet neighborhood surrounded by trees, this wonderful and excellently-maintained home will be ready for occupancy mid-August.
