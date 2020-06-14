36 Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA with hardwood floors
1 of 26
1 of 58
1 of 28
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 45
1 of 6
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 6
Newnan’s claims to fame are zombies, death and apocalypse. But don’t panic: fortunately it’s only in the fictional sense because the second season of the hit TV show “The Walking Dead” was filmed here, as was a scene from the movie “Zombieland.” Despite this link to the cool trend of zombies, Newnan is actually a very nice, normal town. You’re guaranteed a totally zombie-free life here.
Newnan is actually one of the hottest suburbs on the far outskirts of Atlanta in Coweta County. Newnan is about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta and is a quaint but rapidly growing place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Although the town was founded in 1828, it was mostly just a sleepy little hamlet until Atlanta started to grow astronomically and people spread out in all directions in search of more space. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newnan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.