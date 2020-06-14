Apartment List
/
GA
/
newnan
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

36 Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newnan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
202 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
Studio
$1,045
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,164
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1143 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
38 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$842
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
24 Units Available
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1465 sqft
Spacious, luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from downtown Newnan, GA. Modern kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool, sundeck, fitness center. Dining and shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1460 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
55 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near E Washington and Field streets, with proximity to First Avenue Park Greenville Street parks. Property amenities include on-site laundry and dog park. Enjoy in-unit features such as a dishwasher and oven.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated March 11 at 03:12pm
1 Unit Available
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1021 sqft
Crafted for comfort, convenience and community. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood flooring, lush carpeting, ceramic tile entryways and ample storage space. Fireplace and ceiling fans in select units.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
93 Stonebridge Crossing
93 Stonebridge Crossing, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2150 sqft
93 Stonebridge Crossing Available 08/08/20 93 Stonebridge Crossing: 3 bedroom 2 full bath (all located upstairs) with a half bath on main located in Stonebridge Subdivision. Carpet and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
153 Highwoods Pkwy
153 Highwood Parkway, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
3317 sqft
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! 3 story executive town home, 2 car garage, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, must see!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
33 Bailey Dr
33 Bailey Drive, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent under $1000 a Month. Features include Hardwood flooring, kitchen appliances, large fenced lot, pest control, & walk to school. Call agent to schedule your appointment Today!

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
81 Paxton Pl
81 Paxton Place, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1462 sqft
Adorable and well maintained ranch with 3 bedrooms & 2 bath. Open & bright floor plan. Hardwood floor in foyer & living room. Kitchen opens to the living room. 42'' kitchen cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
105 Village Park Dr
105 Village Park Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2251 sqft
Custom home in sought after Stillwood Farms, open floor plan, formal dining, minutes from Piedmont, Cancer Treatment Center, Pinewood, hardwood flooring, covered deck, fenced yard, must see!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
206 Lake Forest Dr
206 Lake Forest Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,385
3579 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home in Summergrove! Walk to the lake and Playground! Perfect Open Floor with high ceilings, hand scraped wood floors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Madison Park
1 Unit Available
71 Covington Ter
71 Covington Terrace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1975 sqft
Welcome to Madison Park! Swim, tennis, lake, parks, walking trails, must see! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, rear entry garage, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, must see!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
27 Pecan Trce
27 Pecan Trace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Wow, welcome to Summergrove! Pride of ownership! HOA, Swim, tennis, lake and golf community, private yard, granite counters, hardwood flooring, tile showers, must see!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
241 Prescott Ct
241 Prescott Court, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1776 sqft
Great location, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, new roof, new refrigerator, hardwood flooring, fenced yard, separate master shower, garden tub, upgraded appliances, must see!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
103 Stillwood Dr
103 Stillwood Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2328 sqft
LOCATION ! LOCATION ! 2 MINUTES FROM NEWNAN HOSPITAL. GREAT HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHROOMS. KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERTOP, CEILING FANS, LIGHTING FIXTURE & FAUCETS. HARDWOOD FLOOR IN KITCHEN, DINING ROOM & HALL. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
135 Hunterian Pl
135 Hunterian Place, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Great Ranch Home in Summergrove! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace, Eating Area, Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Pantry, New Carpet and Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted Inside, 2 Car Garage, Private

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
50 Trailwood Ln
50 Trailwood Lane, Newnan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3071 sqft
5BR/3.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
159 Highwoods Pkwy
159 Highwood Parkway, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3317 sqft
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! 3 story executive town home, 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, must see!

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
16 Ontario Ct
16 Ontario Court, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2207 sqft
McIntosh B floor plan with extra upgrades - Two-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome. Covered porch and patio. Open spacious plan. Open kitchen with granite breakfast bar overlooks family room with cornered fireplace, lots of windows.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
276 Christians Walk
276 Christian's Walk, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Fabulous Floor Plan at this 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome! - Feel Fabulous with this Phenomenal Floor Plan! This smartly designed 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome has great features.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
157 Highwoods Pkwy
157 Highwood Parkway, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2809 sqft
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! Furnished rental, 3 story executive town home, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, must see!
Results within 5 miles of Newnan

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
14 Woodland Trl
14 Woodland Trail, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2553 sqft
Welcome home, private lot w/golf course view, large courtyard style patio, 4 sided brick, hardwood floors, must see!
City Guide for Newnan, GA

Newnan’s claims to fame are zombies, death and apocalypse. But don’t panic: fortunately it’s only in the fictional sense because the second season of the hit TV show “The Walking Dead” was filmed here, as was a scene from the movie “Zombieland.” Despite this link to the cool trend of zombies, Newnan is actually a very nice, normal town. You’re guaranteed a totally zombie-free life here.

Newnan is actually one of the hottest suburbs on the far outskirts of Atlanta in Coweta County. Newnan is about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta and is a quaint but rapidly growing place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Although the town was founded in 1828, it was mostly just a sleepy little hamlet until Atlanta started to grow astronomically and people spread out in all directions in search of more space. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newnan, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newnan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewnan 3 BedroomsNewnan Apartments with Balcony
Newnan Apartments with GarageNewnan Apartments with GymNewnan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewnan Apartments with Parking
Newnan Apartments with PoolNewnan Apartments with Washer-DryerNewnan Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University