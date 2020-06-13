34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
39 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$842
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Stillwood
22 Units Available
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$989
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are still leasing! While Preston Mill remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
24 Units Available
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1465 sqft
Spacious, luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from downtown Newnan, GA. Modern kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool, sundeck, fitness center. Dining and shopping nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
11 Units Available
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1460 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
178 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
Studio
$1,045
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,164
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1143 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
71 Units Available
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1519 sqft
Stillwood Farms is the Definition of Luxury Living, while Catering to the needs of the Modern Lifestyle within the Heart of Newnan
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,293
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
56 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near E Washington and Field streets, with proximity to First Avenue Park Greenville Street parks. Property amenities include on-site laundry and dog park. Enjoy in-unit features such as a dishwasher and oven.
Last updated March 11 at 03:12pm
1 Unit Available
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1021 sqft
Crafted for comfort, convenience and community. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood flooring, lush carpeting, ceramic tile entryways and ample storage space. Fireplace and ceiling fans in select units.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
93 Stonebridge Crossing
93 Stonebridge Crossing, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2150 sqft
93 Stonebridge Crossing Available 08/08/20 93 Stonebridge Crossing: 3 bedroom 2 full bath (all located upstairs) with a half bath on main located in Stonebridge Subdivision. Carpet and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
42 Mosswood Trl
42 Mosswood Trail, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2071 sqft
Stunning Stucco Ranch in Sought after White Oak! 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths, with a Bonus Room could be used as 4th Bedroom. Open Concept. Split Bedroom Floor plan. Kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Tiled Backsplash and Large Pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
209 Southwind Circle
209 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2040 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
79 Covington Ter
79 Covington Terrace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1792 sqft
Great home with Stainless appliances, huge master with sitting room, hardwoods throughout the first floor, rear entry garage, and much more. Pets are welcome with restrictions and an individual pet fee.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1 Bryce Creek Dr
1 Bryce Creek Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,985
2809 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home with lots of upgrades!!!! This open floor home features 4bedrooms, 3 baths with spacious family room with bright windows opens to the kitchen with granite counter tops, island, large breakfast room and separate dining

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
411 Baldwin Ct
411 Baldwin Court, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
851 sqft
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit located in the city of Baldwin. Come experience our new community located at the The Village at Baldwin Court. This unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 Bridgewater Drive
20 Bridgewater Drive, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
20 Bridgewater Drive Available 07/04/20 20 Bridgewater Drive: Spacious 3 br 2.5 bath with optional 4th br/bonus room home on 3/4 acre lot in desirable neighborhood for rent in Newnan. Fenced in yard! Minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
85 Westminster Village Boulevard
85 Westminster Village Blvd, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2218 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 10 miles of Newnan
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
35 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
107 Azalea Drive
107 Azalea Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1683 sqft
Located in the center of Peachtree City! Easy access to cart paths, shopping and highway. 4 bedrooms,. 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living & dining areas, sun room. Fenced back yard.
City Guide for Newnan, GA

Newnan’s claims to fame are zombies, death and apocalypse. But don’t panic: fortunately it’s only in the fictional sense because the second season of the hit TV show “The Walking Dead” was filmed here, as was a scene from the movie “Zombieland.” Despite this link to the cool trend of zombies, Newnan is actually a very nice, normal town. You’re guaranteed a totally zombie-free life here.

Newnan is actually one of the hottest suburbs on the far outskirts of Atlanta in Coweta County. Newnan is about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta and is a quaint but rapidly growing place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Although the town was founded in 1828, it was mostly just a sleepy little hamlet until Atlanta started to grow astronomically and people spread out in all directions in search of more space. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newnan, GA

Finding an apartment in Newnan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

