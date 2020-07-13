/
apartments with pool
34 Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
2 Units Available
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene apartments near the White Oak Golf Club. Interstate 85 takes you to Atlanta for a night on the town. Enjoy walk-in closets and use of a well-equipped kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1465 sqft
Spacious, luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from downtown Newnan, GA. Modern kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool, sundeck, fitness center. Dining and shopping nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$934
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
31 Units Available
Stillwood
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1460 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1410 sqft
We are still leasing! While Preston Mill remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
49 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,224
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
204 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
Studio
$1,080
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1143 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near E Washington and Field streets, with proximity to First Avenue Park Greenville Street parks. Property amenities include on-site laundry and dog park. Enjoy in-unit features such as a dishwasher and oven.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
3 Units Available
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community has units with garbage disposal, patio/balcony and W/D hookup. Residents can take advantage of grilling area, pool and playground. Convenient location by I-85 and the restaurants on Highway 24.
Last updated March 11 at 03:12pm
1 Unit Available
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1021 sqft
Crafted for comfort, convenience and community. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood flooring, lush carpeting, ceramic tile entryways and ample storage space. Fireplace and ceiling fans in select units.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Summergrove
27 Pecan Trace
27 Pecan Trace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Welcome to Summergrove! Swim/tennis/lake community, kitchen w/island, hardwood floors, must see! - Welcome to Summergrove! Swim/tennis/lake community, kitchen w/island, hardwood floors, must see! (RLNE4947861)
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Stillwood
23 Camden Way
23 Camden Way, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2071 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
386 Cliffhaven Cir
386 Cliffhaven Cir, Newnan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2774 sqft
FOR LEASE - TERRIFIC CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME W/ COVERED BACK PORCH! You'll love so much about this home starting with the delightful Front Porch. Enter into Foyer entrance to find gleaming Hardwood floors on entire main level living areas.
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
50 Kentucky Ave
50 Kentucky Avenue, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1716 sqft
Available June 1st. Beautiful 4 bedroom with fenced backyard, hardwood floors, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances. Yard service provided. Neighborhood has pool and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Stillwood
426 Stillwood Dr
426 Stillwood Drive, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1535 sqft
Ranch with attached garage available for move in 8/1. Convenient to shopping, schools and medical offices. Swimming community. Appointment only, Tenant occupied until 7.24.20 Call agent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Summergrove
28 Portico Place
28 Portico Place, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
28 Portico Place Available 08/01/20 28 Portico Place: Traditional 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home located in desirable East Lake at Summer Grove. Bonus room/rec room or optional 4th bedroom upstairs. - (RLNE4773521)
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Summergrove
6 Winter L
6 Winter Lane, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1895 sqft
Avail now in sought after Summergrove! Excellent amenities included in rent. Clubhouse, pools, tennis, parks & sidewalks & in a fantastic area of Newnan. Cute 4 BR or 3 + upstairs bonus.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
16 Ontario Ct
16 Ontario Court, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2207 sqft
McIntosh B floor plan with extra upgrades - Two-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome. Covered porch and patio. Open spacious plan. Open kitchen with granite breakfast bar overlooks family room with cornered fireplace, lots of windows.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Summergrove
157 Highwoods Pkwy
157 Highwood Parkway, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2809 sqft
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! Furnished rental, 3 story executive town home, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, must see!
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
41 Tahoe Dr
41 Tahoe Drive, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2102 sqft
New paint, lawn care included, approx 2030sqft, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, french doors to master suite, large kitchen, living and dining, private yard, swim/tennis community, close to CTC, Piedmont, Ashley Park, must see!
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
66 Riva Ridge Lane
66 Riva Ridge Lane, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1576 sqft
66 Riva Ridge Lane Available 09/11/20 Wow, welcome home, 4 beds, 2 full baths, sun room, fenced yard, must see! - Wow, welcome home, 4 beds, 2 full baths, sun room, fenced yard, must see! (RLNE5036952)
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Summergrove
138 Middleton Trce
138 Middleton Trace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2460 sqft
WOW! BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS OVERLOOK OF SUMMERGROVE! Located behind main amenity area & golf course in the custom home section of SummerGrove, this majestic ranch homes sits on an oversized lot & offers plenty of parking & side entry
