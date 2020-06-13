Apartment List
/
GA
/
newnan
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:16 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
40 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
178 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
Studio
$1,045
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,164
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1143 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1460 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Stillwood
22 Units Available
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are still leasing! While Preston Mill remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1465 sqft
Spacious, luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from downtown Newnan, GA. Modern kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool, sundeck, fitness center. Dining and shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
57 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated March 11 at 03:12pm
1 Unit Available
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1021 sqft
Crafted for comfort, convenience and community. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood flooring, lush carpeting, ceramic tile entryways and ample storage space. Fireplace and ceiling fans in select units.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
93 Stonebridge Crossing
93 Stonebridge Crossing, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2150 sqft
93 Stonebridge Crossing Available 08/08/20 93 Stonebridge Crossing: 3 bedroom 2 full bath (all located upstairs) with a half bath on main located in Stonebridge Subdivision. Carpet and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
44 Spring Mist Ct
44 Spring Mist Court, Newnan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,385
3133 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home in Summergrove! Perfect Open Floor with high ceilings.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
81 Paxton Pl
81 Paxton Place, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1462 sqft
Adorable and well maintained ranch with 3 bedrooms & 2 bath. Open & bright floor plan. Hardwood floor in foyer & living room. Kitchen opens to the living room. 42'' kitchen cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
105 Village Park Dr
105 Village Park Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2251 sqft
Custom home in sought after Stillwood Farms, open floor plan, formal dining, minutes from Piedmont, Cancer Treatment Center, Pinewood, hardwood flooring, covered deck, fenced yard, must see!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
206 Lake Forest Dr
206 Lake Forest Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,385
3579 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home in Summergrove! Walk to the lake and Playground! Perfect Open Floor with high ceilings, hand scraped wood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
241 Prescott Ct
241 Prescott Court, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1776 sqft
Great location, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, new roof, new refrigerator, hardwood flooring, fenced yard, separate master shower, garden tub, upgraded appliances, must see!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Bryce Creek Dr
1 Bryce Creek Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,985
2809 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home with lots of upgrades!!!! This open floor home features 4bedrooms, 3 baths with spacious family room with bright windows opens to the kitchen with granite counter tops, island, large breakfast room and separate dining

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Madison Park
1 Unit Available
296 Cliffhaven Cir
296 Cliffhaven Cir, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2186 sqft
Lovely home constructed in 2016 perfectly located across from club house and pool. This corner lot comes with terrific amenities a family will enjoy. This 4 bedroom home offers lots of space and is close to Ashley Park Shopping and restaurants.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
50 Trailwood Ln
50 Trailwood Lane, Newnan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3071 sqft
5BR/3.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
100 Hunterian Pl
100 Hunterian Place, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1268 sqft
Well Sought After SUMMERGROVE in Newnan & Golf Community with Unmatched Amenities -- NO PETS -- READY JULY 1st -- 3 Bed / 2 Bath RANCH -- FENCED BACKYARD -- SCREENED PORCH + Grilling Patio -- Low Maintenance Vinyl Siding Exterior With Stone Accents

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
16 Ontario Ct
16 Ontario Court, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2207 sqft
McIntosh B floor plan with extra upgrades - Two-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome. Covered porch and patio. Open spacious plan. Open kitchen with granite breakfast bar overlooks family room with cornered fireplace, lots of windows.

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
41 Tahoe Dr
41 Tahoe Drive, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2102 sqft
New paint, lawn care included, approx 2030sqft, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, french doors to master suite, large kitchen, living and dining, private yard, swim/tennis community, close to CTC, Piedmont, Ashley Park, must see!
Results within 5 miles of Newnan

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
85 Westminster Village Boulevard
85 Westminster Village Blvd, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2218 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
58 General Lee Drive
58 General Lee Drive, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1892 sqft
58 General Lee Drive Available 07/04/20 58 General Lee Drive: Recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath on sloping wooded lot. Located in Widewater subdivision. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3245623)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
214 Jeb Stuart Dr
214 Jeb Stuart Drive, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1726 sqft
Conveniently located in a peaceful Newnan community near I-85 in the desirable Northgate High School district, this four bedroom, two bathroom ranch home features a spacious, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, plentiful windows, a beautiful

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
14 Woodland Trl
14 Woodland Trail, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2553 sqft
Welcome home, private lot w/golf course view, large courtyard style patio, 4 sided brick, hardwood floors, must see!
City Guide for Newnan, GA

Newnan’s claims to fame are zombies, death and apocalypse. But don’t panic: fortunately it’s only in the fictional sense because the second season of the hit TV show “The Walking Dead” was filmed here, as was a scene from the movie “Zombieland.” Despite this link to the cool trend of zombies, Newnan is actually a very nice, normal town. You’re guaranteed a totally zombie-free life here.

Newnan is actually one of the hottest suburbs on the far outskirts of Atlanta in Coweta County. Newnan is about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta and is a quaint but rapidly growing place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Although the town was founded in 1828, it was mostly just a sleepy little hamlet until Atlanta started to grow astronomically and people spread out in all directions in search of more space. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newnan, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newnan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewnan 3 BedroomsNewnan Apartments with Balcony
Newnan Apartments with GarageNewnan Apartments with GymNewnan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewnan Apartments with Parking
Newnan Apartments with PoolNewnan Apartments with Washer-DryerNewnan Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University