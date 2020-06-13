48 Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA with balcony
Newnan’s claims to fame are zombies, death and apocalypse. But don’t panic: fortunately it’s only in the fictional sense because the second season of the hit TV show “The Walking Dead” was filmed here, as was a scene from the movie “Zombieland.” Despite this link to the cool trend of zombies, Newnan is actually a very nice, normal town. You’re guaranteed a totally zombie-free life here.
Newnan is actually one of the hottest suburbs on the far outskirts of Atlanta in Coweta County. Newnan is about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta and is a quaint but rapidly growing place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Although the town was founded in 1828, it was mostly just a sleepy little hamlet until Atlanta started to grow astronomically and people spread out in all directions in search of more space. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newnan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.