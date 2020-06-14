59 Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA with garage

Apartment List
Newnan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
202 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
Studio
$1,045
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,164
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1143 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
39 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$842
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
Stillwood
69 Units Available
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1519 sqft
Stillwood Farms is the Definition of Luxury Living, while Catering to the needs of the Modern Lifestyle within the Heart of Newnan
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
Stillwood
21 Units Available
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$989
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are still leasing! While Preston Mill remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1460 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
55 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
93 Stonebridge Crossing
93 Stonebridge Crossing, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2150 sqft
93 Stonebridge Crossing Available 08/08/20 93 Stonebridge Crossing: 3 bedroom 2 full bath (all located upstairs) with a half bath on main located in Stonebridge Subdivision. Carpet and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
177 Southwind Cir
177 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2091 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
153 Highwoods Pkwy
153 Highwood Parkway, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
3317 sqft
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! 3 story executive town home, 2 car garage, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, must see!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
44 Spring Mist Ct
44 Spring Mist Court, Newnan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,385
3133 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home in Summergrove! Perfect Open Floor with high ceilings.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
81 Paxton Pl
81 Paxton Place, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1462 sqft
Adorable and well maintained ranch with 3 bedrooms & 2 bath. Open & bright floor plan. Hardwood floor in foyer & living room. Kitchen opens to the living room. 42'' kitchen cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
105 Village Park Dr
105 Village Park Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2251 sqft
Custom home in sought after Stillwood Farms, open floor plan, formal dining, minutes from Piedmont, Cancer Treatment Center, Pinewood, hardwood flooring, covered deck, fenced yard, must see!

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Madison Park
1 Unit Available
79 Covington Ter
79 Covington Terrace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1792 sqft
Great home with Stainless appliances, huge master with sitting room, hardwoods throughout the first floor, rear entry garage, and much more. Pets are welcome with restrictions and an individual pet fee.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
206 Lake Forest Dr
206 Lake Forest Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,385
3579 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home in Summergrove! Walk to the lake and Playground! Perfect Open Floor with high ceilings, hand scraped wood floors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Madison Park
1 Unit Available
71 Covington Ter
71 Covington Terrace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1975 sqft
Welcome to Madison Park! Swim, tennis, lake, parks, walking trails, must see! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, rear entry garage, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, must see!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
27 Pecan Trce
27 Pecan Trace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Wow, welcome to Summergrove! Pride of ownership! HOA, Swim, tennis, lake and golf community, private yard, granite counters, hardwood flooring, tile showers, must see!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1 Bryce Creek Dr
1 Bryce Creek Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,985
2809 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home with lots of upgrades!!!! This open floor home features 4bedrooms, 3 baths with spacious family room with bright windows opens to the kitchen with granite counter tops, island, large breakfast room and separate dining

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
103 Stillwood Dr
103 Stillwood Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2328 sqft
LOCATION ! LOCATION ! 2 MINUTES FROM NEWNAN HOSPITAL. GREAT HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHROOMS. KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERTOP, CEILING FANS, LIGHTING FIXTURE & FAUCETS. HARDWOOD FLOOR IN KITCHEN, DINING ROOM & HALL. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
135 Hunterian Pl
135 Hunterian Place, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Great Ranch Home in Summergrove! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace, Eating Area, Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Pantry, New Carpet and Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted Inside, 2 Car Garage, Private

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
50 Trailwood Ln
50 Trailwood Lane, Newnan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3071 sqft
5BR/3.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
100 Hunterian Pl
100 Hunterian Place, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1268 sqft
Well Sought After SUMMERGROVE in Newnan & Golf Community with Unmatched Amenities -- NO PETS -- READY JULY 1st -- 3 Bed / 2 Bath RANCH -- FENCED BACKYARD -- SCREENED PORCH + Grilling Patio -- Low Maintenance Vinyl Siding Exterior With Stone Accents

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
159 Highwoods Pkwy
159 Highwood Parkway, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3317 sqft
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! 3 story executive town home, 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, must see!

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
16 Ontario Ct
16 Ontario Court, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2207 sqft
McIntosh B floor plan with extra upgrades - Two-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome. Covered porch and patio. Open spacious plan. Open kitchen with granite breakfast bar overlooks family room with cornered fireplace, lots of windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newnan, GA

Newnan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

