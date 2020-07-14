All apartments in Newnan
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes

80 Newnan Lakes Blvd · (678) 541-7723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Newnan Lakes Blvd, Newnan, GA 30263

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 · Avail. now

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vinings at Newnan Lakes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
trash valet
You know you've found home the first time you set foot on the idyllically peaceful grounds of The Vinings at Newnan Lakes. Set amid the forested outskirts of historic Newnan, GA the recently remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes of The Vinings at Newnan Lakes redefine luxury apartment living. Conveniently located near downtown Newnan and I-85, you are minutes away from everything in the area, with easy access to Atlanta.Come inside and take a look around. Classic architectural styling is evident inside and out. All of our one, two, and three bedroom models exude a timeless, refined sense of style, and a devotion to quality and craftsmanship. Walking through the front door, you'll notice all the little touches that make The Vinings at Newnan Lakes exceptional, such as, classic crown molding, brushed nickel lighting and fixtures, ceramic tile entry, and oversized windows for natural light.Let's take a walk outside. Picture a warm summer evening. Head over to the resort-style swimming pool to cool off, then relax under a cabana, check your email on the poolside Wi-Fi and prepare dinner on the BBQ grill. Afterwards, play around on the lighted sand volleyball court, or get in a game of tennis at the tennis courts. This perfect evening has been brought to you by The Vinings at Newnan Lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Washers/Dryers available for a monthly charge of $25
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
Cats
fee: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Off-street parking: included in lease (1 spot).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vinings at Newnan Lakes have any available units?
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes has a unit available for $1,254 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Vinings at Newnan Lakes have?
Some of The Vinings at Newnan Lakes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vinings at Newnan Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vinings at Newnan Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vinings at Newnan Lakes is pet friendly.
Does The Vinings at Newnan Lakes offer parking?
Yes, The Vinings at Newnan Lakes offers parking.
Does The Vinings at Newnan Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Vinings at Newnan Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vinings at Newnan Lakes have a pool?
Yes, The Vinings at Newnan Lakes has a pool.
Does The Vinings at Newnan Lakes have accessible units?
No, The Vinings at Newnan Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does The Vinings at Newnan Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vinings at Newnan Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Does The Vinings at Newnan Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Vinings at Newnan Lakes has units with air conditioning.
