Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving playground trash valet

You know you've found home the first time you set foot on the idyllically peaceful grounds of The Vinings at Newnan Lakes. Set amid the forested outskirts of historic Newnan, GA the recently remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes of The Vinings at Newnan Lakes redefine luxury apartment living. Conveniently located near downtown Newnan and I-85, you are minutes away from everything in the area, with easy access to Atlanta.Come inside and take a look around. Classic architectural styling is evident inside and out. All of our one, two, and three bedroom models exude a timeless, refined sense of style, and a devotion to quality and craftsmanship. Walking through the front door, you'll notice all the little touches that make The Vinings at Newnan Lakes exceptional, such as, classic crown molding, brushed nickel lighting and fixtures, ceramic tile entry, and oversized windows for natural light.Let's take a walk outside. Picture a warm summer evening. Head over to the resort-style swimming pool to cool off, then relax under a cabana, check your email on the poolside Wi-Fi and prepare dinner on the BBQ grill. Afterwards, play around on the lighted sand volleyball court, or get in a game of tennis at the tennis courts. This perfect evening has been brought to you by The Vinings at Newnan Lakes.