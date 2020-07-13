Preserve at Greison Trail

Lease Length: 7-13 month leasesPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: administrative fee: $75
Additional: Valet Trash Service
Washer and Dryer
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
fee: $400 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight restrictions: 90 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Premium covered garages available. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: $35/month