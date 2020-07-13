All apartments in Newnan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

Preserve at Greison Trail

138 Greison Trl · (678) 673-3364
Location

138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA 30263

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6101 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4201 · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Greison Trail.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
concierge
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
trash valet
valet service
Welcome home to The Preserve at Greison Trail, Newnan, Georgia's best-kept secret! Where home and retreat meet, The Preserve at Greison Trail introduces a new standard of luxury living near Downtown Newnan. Just minutes from Interstate 85, our community offers a short commute to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Cancer Treatment Centers of America: Newnan, Kia Motors and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes offer quality, functionality, and comfort, while our amenities allow for productivity and relaxation alike. Call now to schedule a tour today and make your next move your last.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 month leases
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: administrative fee: $75
Additional: Valet Trash Service Washer and Dryer
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
fee: $400 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight restrictions: 90 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Premium covered garages available. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Greison Trail have any available units?
Preserve at Greison Trail has 3 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Preserve at Greison Trail have?
Some of Preserve at Greison Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Greison Trail currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Greison Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Greison Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Greison Trail is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Greison Trail offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Greison Trail offers parking.
Does Preserve at Greison Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Greison Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Greison Trail have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Greison Trail has a pool.
Does Preserve at Greison Trail have accessible units?
No, Preserve at Greison Trail does not have accessible units.
Does Preserve at Greison Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Greison Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does Preserve at Greison Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Preserve at Greison Trail has units with air conditioning.
