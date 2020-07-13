Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage concierge dog park fire pit hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal trash valet valet service

Welcome home to The Preserve at Greison Trail, Newnan, Georgia's best-kept secret! Where home and retreat meet, The Preserve at Greison Trail introduces a new standard of luxury living near Downtown Newnan. Just minutes from Interstate 85, our community offers a short commute to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Cancer Treatment Centers of America: Newnan, Kia Motors and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes offer quality, functionality, and comfort, while our amenities allow for productivity and relaxation alike. Call now to schedule a tour today and make your next move your last.