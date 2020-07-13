/
pet friendly apartments
37 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
52 Units Available
Stillwood
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1519 sqft
Stillwood Farms is the Definition of Luxury Living, while Catering to the needs of the Modern Lifestyle within the Heart of Newnan
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
2 Units Available
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene apartments near the White Oak Golf Club. Interstate 85 takes you to Atlanta for a night on the town. Enjoy walk-in closets and use of a well-equipped kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1465 sqft
Spacious, luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from downtown Newnan, GA. Modern kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool, sundeck, fitness center. Dining and shopping nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$934
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
31 Units Available
Stillwood
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1460 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1410 sqft
We are still leasing! While Preston Mill remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
49 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,224
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
204 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
Studio
$1,080
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1143 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near E Washington and Field streets, with proximity to First Avenue Park Greenville Street parks. Property amenities include on-site laundry and dog park. Enjoy in-unit features such as a dishwasher and oven.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
3 Units Available
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community has units with garbage disposal, patio/balcony and W/D hookup. Residents can take advantage of grilling area, pool and playground. Convenient location by I-85 and the restaurants on Highway 24.
Last updated March 11 at 03:12pm
1 Unit Available
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1021 sqft
Crafted for comfort, convenience and community. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood flooring, lush carpeting, ceramic tile entryways and ample storage space. Fireplace and ceiling fans in select units.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Stillwood
23 Camden Way
23 Camden Way, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2071 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
50 Kentucky Ave
50 Kentucky Avenue, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1716 sqft
Available June 1st. Beautiful 4 bedroom with fenced backyard, hardwood floors, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances. Yard service provided. Neighborhood has pool and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
66 Glenn Street
66 Glenn Street, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1162 sqft
66 Glenn Street: Traditional style 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home for rent near downtown Newnan. Minutes to Bullsboro Drive and I-85 access. - (RLNE4289447)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Summergrove
28 Portico Place
28 Portico Place, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
28 Portico Place Available 08/01/20 28 Portico Place: Traditional 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home located in desirable East Lake at Summer Grove. Bonus room/rec room or optional 4th bedroom upstairs. - (RLNE4773521)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
93 Stonebridge Crossing
93 Stonebridge Crossing, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2150 sqft
93 Stonebridge Crossing Available 08/08/20 93 Stonebridge Crossing: 3 bedroom 2 full bath (all located upstairs) with a half bath on main located in Stonebridge Subdivision. Carpet and hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
411 Baldwin Ct
411 Baldwin Court, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
851 sqft
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit located in the city of Baldwin. Come experience our new community located at the The Village at Baldwin Court. This unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Summergrove
12 Rollingbrook Vista
12 Rollingbrook Vista, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3017 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3.
Results within 5 miles of Newnan
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
85 Westminster Village Boulevard
85 Westminster Village Blvd, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2218 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
235 Timberidge Dr
235 Timberidge Drive, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2755 sqft
Great location in the BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN THE COUNTY! PET FRIENDLY! 2700 SF 4BR/2.5BA home with a full finished basement. Large level front yard with a front porch that spans the width of the home greets your guests.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Kripple Kreek Drive
220 Kripple Kreek Drive, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1747 sqft
220 Kripple Kreek Drive Available 08/08/20 220 Kripple Kreek Drive: 2 story cape cod style home with 4bd/3baths with optional 5th bedroom or bonus room upstairs on sloping wooded lot. Screened in back porch and storage shed.
Results within 10 miles of Newnan
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
