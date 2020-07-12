All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like Villas at Newnan Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
Villas at Newnan Crossing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 PM

Villas at Newnan Crossing

Open Now until 6pm
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard · (678) 257-3471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Stillwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-104 · Avail. Sep 9

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 00-604 · Avail. Aug 7

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 00-520 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-1113 · Avail. now

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 00-224 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 00-1029 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00-1225 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Unit 00-127 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Newnan Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
alarm system
car wash area
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at Villas at Newnan Crossing! We are home to those that live, work, and play in Newnan, Georgia. Our location puts you close to everything you want. Close to all of the essentials like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, and Publix. Youll be minutes from the numerous shops, festivals, and events on historic Main Street Newnan. The Villas at Newnan Crossing is also within close proximity to state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, such as Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Cancer Treatment Centers of America, top notch schools, like The University of West Georgia-Newnan and West Georgia Technical College, and Georgias Pinewood Studios where numerous films and TV shows like The Walking Dead have been filmed. We are proud to be recognized as a Top Rated Award recipient. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7. Experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guarantee.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 for the applicant, $200 admin fee due at time of application, $35 for each additional application
Deposit: $100, Up to one full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $3 pest control, $27.50 trash fee, $1.99 billing admin, $42 cable
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Storage Details: We have detached garages that are available for $150 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Newnan Crossing have any available units?
Villas at Newnan Crossing has 31 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas at Newnan Crossing have?
Some of Villas at Newnan Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Newnan Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Newnan Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Newnan Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Newnan Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Newnan Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Newnan Crossing offers parking.
Does Villas at Newnan Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas at Newnan Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Newnan Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Newnan Crossing has a pool.
Does Villas at Newnan Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Villas at Newnan Crossing has accessible units.
Does Villas at Newnan Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Newnan Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas at Newnan Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas at Newnan Crossing has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Villas at Newnan Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity