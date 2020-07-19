230 Southwind Lane: Cozy 2 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home on level lot with 2 car garage in beautiful neighborhood. Private fenced in backyard. House backs up wood line. Quiet area. - Stillwood Farms Subdivision
(RLNE2518377)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 Southwind Lane have any available units?
230 Southwind Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 230 Southwind Lane have?
Some of 230 Southwind Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Southwind Lane currently offering any rent specials?
230 Southwind Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Southwind Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Southwind Lane is pet friendly.
Does 230 Southwind Lane offer parking?
Yes, 230 Southwind Lane offers parking.
Does 230 Southwind Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Southwind Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Southwind Lane have a pool?
No, 230 Southwind Lane does not have a pool.
Does 230 Southwind Lane have accessible units?
No, 230 Southwind Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Southwind Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Southwind Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Southwind Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Southwind Lane does not have units with air conditioning.