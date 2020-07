Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed parking on-site laundry e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe

Our team is available for virtual tours & in-person tours by appointment at this time. Please call or email to schedule yours today!



Welcome to Willows at Ashley Park, Coweta County’s premier luxury apartment community! Formerly Trees of Newnan, Willows at Ashley Park is just minutes from downtown Newnan. We offer spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom homes with many unmatched amenities and exceptional features, including 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and patios and balconies. We also have a resort-style pool with sundeck, fully-equipped fitness center with spin bike studio and two bark parks! Since we’re located on Ashley Park Boulevard, we have many local restaurants, shops and other hot spots within walking distance: La Parilla, Olive Garden, Newk's, Panera Bread, Publix, Red Robin, Regal Cinemas Movie Theater and more. It’s all right here at Willows at Ashley Park!