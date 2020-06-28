All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 3571 Sunderland Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
3571 Sunderland Circle NE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM

3571 Sunderland Circle NE

3571 Sunderland Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
North Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

3571 Sunderland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated Traditional 5 Bedrm 3.5 Baths, Hardwd Flrs on Main & Upper Level, Foyer, Frml Living Rm & Dining Rm, Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, New Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Area Opens to Large Vaulted Family Room w/ Fireplace, Laundry Rm, Bedroom on Main, Full Bath, Upper Level Master w/ His/Her Closets, Master Bathrm, 3 Additional Bedrms, Hall Bath, Large Finished Terrace Level w/ Half Bath & Fireplace, Deck w/ Screened Porch Overlooks Large Private Backyrd, 2 Car Garage, Montgomery Elementary, Swim/Tennis Available, Close to GA 400 & Hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 Sunderland Circle NE have any available units?
3571 Sunderland Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3571 Sunderland Circle NE have?
Some of 3571 Sunderland Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3571 Sunderland Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
3571 Sunderland Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 Sunderland Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 3571 Sunderland Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3571 Sunderland Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 3571 Sunderland Circle NE offers parking.
Does 3571 Sunderland Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3571 Sunderland Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 Sunderland Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 3571 Sunderland Circle NE has a pool.
Does 3571 Sunderland Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 3571 Sunderland Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 Sunderland Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3571 Sunderland Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3571 Sunderland Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3571 Sunderland Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College