Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room online portal garage alarm system business center carport clubhouse dog park e-payments guest parking

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Midtown Atlanta's luxurious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with the latest in designer trends and contemporary details like hardwood-style floors, upgraded cabinetry, oversized closets and mezzanine lofts. Our community is packed with amenities that include a resort-style swimming pool, grilling courtyard, fitness center and covered parking. Camden Midtown Atlanta is located 4 blocks away from Peachtree Street and is convenient to Coca-Cola, GA Tech and GA State University. Marta bus stop is conveniently located in front of the office and the Marta train station is only 5 blocks away. We are located near major interstates, Marta and four of Atlanta's major hospitals.Camden Midtown Atlanta has a walk score of 89! You can also walk to Midtown's best restaurants and shops, Piedmont Park and the Fox Theatre. ...