Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:48 PM

CoHo

177 N Colonial Homes Circle · (404) 491-7668
Location

177 N Colonial Homes Circle, Atlanta, GA 30309
Colonial

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17-219N · Avail. Sep 9

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 19-259N · Avail. now

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 17-209N · Avail. Aug 10

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1087 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CoHo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
carport
dog grooming area
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it.TM at CoHo Apartments! Nestled in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta close to the Beltline, CoHo Apartments offers a boutique living experience. Recently renovated, these townhomes retain their original charm with all the modern must haves such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. CoHos two-bedroom townhomes are within walking distance of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Hospital, keeping you close to work and entertainment. Additionally, CoHo is pet friendly and has its very own dog park, as well as a handy dog wash station. Plus, our community members enjoy the benefits of Venterra Living. Were committed to delivering a world-class living experience and professional on-site management and maintenance teams.

Find your apartment home today and apply with no money upfront thanks to SMARTLEASING.We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love it. Guarantee.TM Stop by or take a tour to give us a call to schedule a reservation for when is good for you. We are here to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $349 Reservation Fee, $35 Spouse, $99 each additional applicant
Deposit: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $35/month; Pest Control: $3/month; Billing Admin: $5.49/month
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CoHo have any available units?
CoHo has 9 units available starting at $1,529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does CoHo have?
Some of CoHo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CoHo currently offering any rent specials?
CoHo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CoHo pet-friendly?
Yes, CoHo is pet friendly.
Does CoHo offer parking?
Yes, CoHo offers parking.
Does CoHo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, CoHo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does CoHo have a pool?
Yes, CoHo has a pool.
Does CoHo have accessible units?
No, CoHo does not have accessible units.
Does CoHo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CoHo has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for CoHo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

