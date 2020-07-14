Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage carport dog grooming area trash valet

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it.TM at CoHo Apartments! Nestled in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta close to the Beltline, CoHo Apartments offers a boutique living experience. Recently renovated, these townhomes retain their original charm with all the modern must haves such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. CoHos two-bedroom townhomes are within walking distance of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Hospital, keeping you close to work and entertainment. Additionally, CoHo is pet friendly and has its very own dog park, as well as a handy dog wash station. Plus, our community members enjoy the benefits of Venterra Living. Were committed to delivering a world-class living experience and professional on-site management and maintenance teams.



Find your apartment home today and apply with no money upfront thanks to SMARTLEASING.We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love it. Guarantee.TM Stop by or take a tour to give us a call to schedule a reservation for when is good for you. We are here to take your call 24/7.