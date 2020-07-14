Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill business center car charging clubhouse dog park internet access media room pool table

Rejuvenate in your new urban oasis in the center of convenient Midtown Atlanta. Hanover Company’s latest luxury residential community, Hanover Midtown, is located in the heart of Midtown. Midtown is the city’s most walkable district, allowing you to browse chic boutique clothing stores, vintage apparel and accessories, eclectic art galleries, modern furniture, bookstores, and gourmet foodie fare. Soon you can come home and enjoy the spectacular amenities at Hanover Midtown, such as a lush landscaped courtyard with a resort-style pool, firepit area, outdoor grilling, and cabana seating. Our spacious apartments will offer the very best in comfort and exquisite detailing, including airy ceilings, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and frameless cabinets, and spa-inspired bathrooms and oversized soaking tubs. Relax at home or bask in nature’s splendor at nearby Piedmont Park with its 189 acres of green space and its many sport fields, fishing pier, biking and running trails, and much more. Hanover Midtown is conveniently set near Midtown Mile, Georgia Tech, Tech Square, as well as being within walking distance of Marta stations on 10th Street and Peachtree, offering a seamless and easy commute.