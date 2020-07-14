All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Hanover Midtown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Hanover Midtown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Hanover Midtown

888 Juniper Street Northeast · (470) 460-6498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

888 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1002 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,733

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 1616 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,758

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 1702 · Avail. now

$1,784

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1620 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,786

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Unit 2515 · Avail. now

$2,914

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Unit 1019 · Avail. Sep 16

$3,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3005 · Avail. now

$7,017

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2239 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hanover Midtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
media room
pool table
Rejuvenate in your new urban oasis in the center of convenient Midtown Atlanta. Hanover Company’s latest luxury residential community, Hanover Midtown, is located in the heart of Midtown. Midtown is the city’s most walkable district, allowing you to browse chic boutique clothing stores, vintage apparel and accessories, eclectic art galleries, modern furniture, bookstores, and gourmet foodie fare. Soon you can come home and enjoy the spectacular amenities at Hanover Midtown, such as a lush landscaped courtyard with a resort-style pool, firepit area, outdoor grilling, and cabana seating. Our spacious apartments will offer the very best in comfort and exquisite detailing, including airy ceilings, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and frameless cabinets, and spa-inspired bathrooms and oversized soaking tubs. Relax at home or bask in nature’s splendor at nearby Piedmont Park with its 189 acres of green space and its many sport fields, fishing pier, biking and running trails, and much more. Hanover Midtown is conveniently set near Midtown Mile, Georgia Tech, Tech Square, as well as being within walking distance of Marta stations on 10th Street and Peachtree, offering a seamless and easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, amenity fee $65-$125/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet 25lbs and under, $500 per pet over 25lbs
fee: $250 per pet 25lbs and under, $500 per pet over 25lbs
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $50-$325/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25-$150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hanover Midtown have any available units?
Hanover Midtown has 37 units available starting at $1,733 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Hanover Midtown have?
Some of Hanover Midtown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hanover Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Hanover Midtown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hanover Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Hanover Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Hanover Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Hanover Midtown offers parking.
Does Hanover Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hanover Midtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hanover Midtown have a pool?
Yes, Hanover Midtown has a pool.
Does Hanover Midtown have accessible units?
No, Hanover Midtown does not have accessible units.
Does Hanover Midtown have units with dishwashers?
No, Hanover Midtown does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hanover Midtown?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity