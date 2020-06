95 ROSAIRE Place NW

Amenities

NICE WELL CARED FOR 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1 LEVEL CONDO IN GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! END UNIT, LOTS OF WINDOWS, FOYER ENTRY WITH FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, LARGE BEDROOM, SUNROOM, MANY CLOSETS THRU-OUT! KITCHEN HAS REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, DISHWASHER, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, AND STACK WASHER/DRYER ALL INCLUDED! NEW MICROWAVE IS BEING INSTALLED! PLUSH NEWER CARPET THRU-OUT WITH CERAMIC TILE BATH. CLOSE TO AMENITIES- GOLF COURSE, POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE HAS RESTURANT AND LOUNGE AND FITNESS ROOM! COMPLEX IS MINS TO I-75/85, DOWNTOWN , GA TECH!