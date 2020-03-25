93 Peachtree Place NE

Amenities
For Lease. Rare opportunity to live in the historic Palmer Phelan bldg! 1 bdrm/1 ba Midtown gem with sunroom and elegant details - built-in bookcases, original hardwood floors, high ceilings, crown moldings, large windows w/ plantation shutters, beautifully updated bathroom. Amazing location in the heart of Midtown near Marta, Piedmont Park and the Beltline, the Fox and tons of fun restaurants, shopping. Gated community courtyard. 1 assigned covered parking space included; 2nd assigned covered parking space available for an additional $100/mo. Walk Score 94! Avail 8/1.