Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

93 Peachtree Place NE

93 Peachtree Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

93 Peachtree Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
For Lease. Rare opportunity to live in the historic Palmer Phelan bldg! 1 bdrm/1 ba Midtown gem with sunroom and elegant details - built-in bookcases, original hardwood floors, high ceilings, crown moldings, large windows w/ plantation shutters, beautifully updated bathroom. Amazing location in the heart of Midtown near Marta, Piedmont Park and the Beltline, the Fox and tons of fun restaurants, shopping. Gated community courtyard. 1 assigned covered parking space included; 2nd assigned covered parking space available for an additional $100/mo. Walk Score 94! Avail 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Peachtree Place NE have any available units?
93 Peachtree Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Peachtree Place NE have?
Some of 93 Peachtree Place NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Peachtree Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
93 Peachtree Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Peachtree Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 93 Peachtree Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 93 Peachtree Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 93 Peachtree Place NE offers parking.
Does 93 Peachtree Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Peachtree Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Peachtree Place NE have a pool?
No, 93 Peachtree Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 93 Peachtree Place NE have accessible units?
No, 93 Peachtree Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Peachtree Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Peachtree Place NE has units with dishwashers.
