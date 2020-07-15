Amenities

901 Cumberland Road NE Available 04/05/19 Charming Bungalow in Morningside - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a great Morningside location. Features include a vaulted master with bay window and bathroom, the kitchen has Corian counters and tile floor, the den/sunroom has a tiled floor, the living room has a fireplace and there are hardwood floors in the remaining areas of the house. Other features include a separate dining room, rear patio and a large, private yard. Parking is a one-car detached garage and driveway. Owner will consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80 and the non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



