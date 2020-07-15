All apartments in Atlanta
901 Cumberland Road NE

901 Cumberland Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

901 Cumberland Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

901 Cumberland Road NE Available 04/05/19 Charming Bungalow in Morningside - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a great Morningside location. Features include a vaulted master with bay window and bathroom, the kitchen has Corian counters and tile floor, the den/sunroom has a tiled floor, the living room has a fireplace and there are hardwood floors in the remaining areas of the house. Other features include a separate dining room, rear patio and a large, private yard. Parking is a one-car detached garage and driveway. Owner will consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80 and the non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Cumberland Road NE have any available units?
901 Cumberland Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Cumberland Road NE have?
Some of 901 Cumberland Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Cumberland Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
901 Cumberland Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Cumberland Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Cumberland Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 901 Cumberland Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 901 Cumberland Road NE offers parking.
Does 901 Cumberland Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Cumberland Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Cumberland Road NE have a pool?
No, 901 Cumberland Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 901 Cumberland Road NE have accessible units?
No, 901 Cumberland Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Cumberland Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Cumberland Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
