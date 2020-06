Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Live in the heart of midtown in Historic Knox Hall. Walk up condo with private entrance and fenced patio. Right by Piedmont Park, Beltline,and Midtown Shopping & Dining. Light filled condo with tall ceilings, large living rooms, updated kitchen with stainless applainces, hardwood floors. Nest thermostat and electronic lock. Private reserved parking for the complex. Washer and Dryer included. Can be rented furnished. Short term rental available.