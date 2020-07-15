All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
882 Amsterdam Avenue NE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

882 Amsterdam Avenue NE

882 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast · (404) 550-9282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

882 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This unit will be available for rent after August 6th. Updated right side of a triplex, all utilities included (gas, power and water, tenants pay for cable). Located in Virginia-Highland, close to shopping, dining and not far from Ponce Market, the Beltline and Piedmont Park. The main level has 2 Br’s, 1 full updated bathroom, and lower level has the 3rd bedroom with its own private bathroom, carpet, and separate access to the exterior. Open Living Room/Dining room concept, built in bookcases in LR, closet with full stackable washer and dryer and hardwood floors. French Doors lead to the enclosed courtyard. The galley kitchen has white appliances (no microwave) and steps that lead to the lower level. NO PETS ALLOWED!! There is only street parking, tenants must have great credit, verifiable income of 2.5 times rent and good
rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE have any available units?
882 Amsterdam Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE have?
Some of 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
882 Amsterdam Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 882 Amsterdam Avenue NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity