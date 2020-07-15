882 Amsterdam Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

This unit will be available for rent after August 6th. Updated right side of a triplex, all utilities included (gas, power and water, tenants pay for cable). Located in Virginia-Highland, close to shopping, dining and not far from Ponce Market, the Beltline and Piedmont Park. The main level has 2 Br’s, 1 full updated bathroom, and lower level has the 3rd bedroom with its own private bathroom, carpet, and separate access to the exterior. Open Living Room/Dining room concept, built in bookcases in LR, closet with full stackable washer and dryer and hardwood floors. French Doors lead to the enclosed courtyard. The galley kitchen has white appliances (no microwave) and steps that lead to the lower level. NO PETS ALLOWED!! There is only street parking, tenants must have great credit, verifiable income of 2.5 times rent and good

rental history.