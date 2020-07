Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking

Amazing fully-furnished turn key rental in the heart of Inman Park right on the Beltline. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Amenities include pool and fitness center (both are currently closed due to COVID-19). This unit boasts a private patio that opens up to the pool. Everything you need, utilities included. One assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking. Available for short term or long term rental.