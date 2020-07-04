All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2019 at 11:18 AM

860 Peachtree St NE

860 West Peachtree Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

860 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
Amazing 2 bed / 2 bath condo in Spire building in the heart of Midtown! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and built-in office desk. Unbeatable city views. Amenities include 24-hour concierge services, access control and safety, weight room, cardio room, yoga/aerobics room, theater room, pool, garden terrace & gas grill, club room complete with kitchen, bar, pool table, fireplaces & computer kiosks. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces on convenient P3 level. *Available 9/1/2019.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Peachtree St NE have any available units?
860 Peachtree St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Peachtree St NE have?
Some of 860 Peachtree St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Peachtree St NE currently offering any rent specials?
860 Peachtree St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Peachtree St NE pet-friendly?
No, 860 Peachtree St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 860 Peachtree St NE offer parking?
Yes, 860 Peachtree St NE offers parking.
Does 860 Peachtree St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Peachtree St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Peachtree St NE have a pool?
Yes, 860 Peachtree St NE has a pool.
Does 860 Peachtree St NE have accessible units?
No, 860 Peachtree St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Peachtree St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Peachtree St NE has units with dishwashers.

