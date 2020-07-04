860 Peachtree St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill media room yoga

Amazing 2 bed / 2 bath condo in Spire building in the heart of Midtown! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and built-in office desk. Unbeatable city views. Amenities include 24-hour concierge services, access control and safety, weight room, cardio room, yoga/aerobics room, theater room, pool, garden terrace & gas grill, club room complete with kitchen, bar, pool table, fireplaces & computer kiosks. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces on convenient P3 level. *Available 9/1/2019.*