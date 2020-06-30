All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE

850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Modern high-end loft on the BELTLINE!
Stunning 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit at Copenhill Lofts, an exclusive residence located right next to the Beltine trail, within a short stroll to the city's best restaurants, recreation, and shopping. Open living space with 20 foot ceilings and massive windows with amazing treetop views and a private walk-out balcony situated in greenery. Second floor loft includes large master bedroom with office/sitting area, en suite bath (separate tub and shower), and laundry room with washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have any available units?
850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have?
Some of 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE currently offering any rent specials?
850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE pet-friendly?
No, 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE offer parking?
No, 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE does not offer parking.
Does 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have a pool?
No, 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE does not have a pool.
Does 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have accessible units?
No, 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE has units with dishwashers.

