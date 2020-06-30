850 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Modern high-end loft on the BELTLINE!

Stunning 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit at Copenhill Lofts, an exclusive residence located right next to the Beltine trail, within a short stroll to the city's best restaurants, recreation, and shopping. Open living space with 20 foot ceilings and massive windows with amazing treetop views and a private walk-out balcony situated in greenery. Second floor loft includes large master bedroom with office/sitting area, en suite bath (separate tub and shower), and laundry room with washer/dryer.