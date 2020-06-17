821 Canterbury Overlook

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! Modern| luxury| Buckhead townhome| for rent| Open-concept floor plan| with view to family and dining room. Family room features beams, gas remote operated fireplace, 10 ft ceilings on main level and hardwood floors. This townhome features a well appointed kitchen with high end finishes including farm sink, stainless steel appliances, Soft close drawers, Quartz countertops, oversized island, spacious pantry & backsplash to the ceiling. Master spa like bath with free standing tub, frameless shower & double vanities. All three bedrooms are upstairs. THREE CAR attached garage. This beautiful townhome is nestled in a small gated Buckhead community with easy access to GA 400, Access rd, I85, MARTA, and Midtown Atlanta. Conveniently located near Atlanta's top high end malls, shopping, restaurants & more. Mins to Shady Valley Park, Midtown, Downtown, Sandy Springs & Brookhaven.