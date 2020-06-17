All apartments in Atlanta
821 Canterbury Overlook

821 Canterbury Overlook · (404) 903-5783
Location

821 Canterbury Overlook, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
LOCATION! LOCATION! Modern| luxury| Buckhead townhome| for rent| Open-concept floor plan| with view to family and dining room. Family room features beams, gas remote operated fireplace, 10 ft ceilings on main level and hardwood floors. This townhome features a well appointed kitchen with high end finishes including farm sink, stainless steel appliances, Soft close drawers, Quartz countertops, oversized island, spacious pantry & backsplash to the ceiling. Master spa like bath with free standing tub, frameless shower & double vanities. All three bedrooms are upstairs. THREE CAR attached garage. This beautiful townhome is nestled in a small gated Buckhead community with easy access to GA 400, Access rd, I85, MARTA, and Midtown Atlanta. Conveniently located near Atlanta's top high end malls, shopping, restaurants & more. Mins to Shady Valley Park, Midtown, Downtown, Sandy Springs & Brookhaven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Canterbury Overlook have any available units?
821 Canterbury Overlook has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Canterbury Overlook have?
Some of 821 Canterbury Overlook's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Canterbury Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
821 Canterbury Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Canterbury Overlook pet-friendly?
No, 821 Canterbury Overlook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 821 Canterbury Overlook offer parking?
Yes, 821 Canterbury Overlook offers parking.
Does 821 Canterbury Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Canterbury Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Canterbury Overlook have a pool?
No, 821 Canterbury Overlook does not have a pool.
Does 821 Canterbury Overlook have accessible units?
No, 821 Canterbury Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Canterbury Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Canterbury Overlook has units with dishwashers.
