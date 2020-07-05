800 W Marietta Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking pool volleyball court

Free rent for the remainder of Dec! Single Room Occupancy! All utilities included! Fully furnished 1 bedroom loft with attached bathroom in a 4 bedroom unit. Ideal for students & room mates. Located within minutes from GA Tech, GA State, Atlanta University Center & Marta. Community amenities includes 24hr fitness center, swimming pool,beach volleyball court, outdoor running track, free parking and so much more. All applicants must have a credit score of 550 or higher & have monthly income of $2,700. No security deposit,$250 admin fee & 1st month rent due at move in.