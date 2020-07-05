800 W Marietta Street NW

Amenities
Free rent for the remainder of Dec! Single Room Occupancy! All utilities included! Fully furnished 1 bedroom loft with attached bathroom in a 4 bedroom unit. Ideal for students & room mates. Located within minutes from GA Tech, GA State, Atlanta University Center & Marta. Community amenities includes 24hr fitness center, swimming pool,beach volleyball court, outdoor running track, free parking and so much more. All applicants must have a credit score of 550 or higher & have monthly income of $2,700. No security deposit,$250 admin fee & 1st month rent due at move in.