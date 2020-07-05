All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 800 W Marietta Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
800 W Marietta Street NW
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:08 PM

800 W Marietta Street NW

800 Marietta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
English Avenue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 Marietta Street, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
volleyball court
Free rent for the remainder of Dec! Single Room Occupancy! All utilities included! Fully furnished 1 bedroom loft with attached bathroom in a 4 bedroom unit. Ideal for students & room mates. Located within minutes from GA Tech, GA State, Atlanta University Center & Marta. Community amenities includes 24hr fitness center, swimming pool,beach volleyball court, outdoor running track, free parking and so much more. All applicants must have a credit score of 550 or higher & have monthly income of $2,700. No security deposit,$250 admin fee & 1st month rent due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 W Marietta Street NW have any available units?
800 W Marietta Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 W Marietta Street NW have?
Some of 800 W Marietta Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 W Marietta Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
800 W Marietta Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 W Marietta Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 800 W Marietta Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 800 W Marietta Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 800 W Marietta Street NW offers parking.
Does 800 W Marietta Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 W Marietta Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 W Marietta Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 800 W Marietta Street NW has a pool.
Does 800 W Marietta Street NW have accessible units?
No, 800 W Marietta Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 800 W Marietta Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 W Marietta Street NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus