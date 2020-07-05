797 Field Street SE

Amenities

Rarely available for Rent 3BR 2.5BA Townhse in much desired Reynoldstown Sq area. Surrounded by the Eastside Beltline, Krog St. Market, Grant & Inman Parks, Edgewood Shopping and the New Alta Dairies & Madison Yards. This Immaculate home features an open floor plan, all new top of the line SS Whirlpool Appliances, includes Washer & Dryer, a dedicated office space or can be used for 3rd BR! Hard to find 2 Car Tandem garage insures secure, out of the weather parking and a great place to store your 'toys'. NO carpet, all Hardwoods/Engineered or tile flooring. Sorry NO PETS