797 Field Street SE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:15 AM

797 Field Street SE

797 Field Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

797 Field Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available for Rent 3BR 2.5BA Townhse in much desired Reynoldstown Sq area. Surrounded by the Eastside Beltline, Krog St. Market, Grant & Inman Parks, Edgewood Shopping and the New Alta Dairies & Madison Yards. This Immaculate home features an open floor plan, all new top of the line SS Whirlpool Appliances, includes Washer & Dryer, a dedicated office space or can be used for 3rd BR! Hard to find 2 Car Tandem garage insures secure, out of the weather parking and a great place to store your 'toys'. NO carpet, all Hardwoods/Engineered or tile flooring. Sorry NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

