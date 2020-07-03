77 Hammock Place SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Sunny 3 bed 2.5 bath Craftsman home in the booming n'hood of Summerhill! Located just 3 blocks from the restaurants + shops of Georgia Avenue. Covered front porch leads to bright open concept living, fresh white paint, refinished hardwoods, stainless steel appliances + breakfast bar in kitchen overlook large living + dining with a wood burning fireplace and french doors leading to patio + fenced astroturf yard. 1/2 bath & laundry room also on main level. Master suite + 2 beds + bath upstairs. Attached 2 car garage with tons of storage. Welcome Home! Agent Owner.