Atlanta, GA
77 Hammock Place SE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:16 AM

77 Hammock Place SE

77 Hammock Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

77 Hammock Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sunny 3 bed 2.5 bath Craftsman home in the booming n'hood of Summerhill! Located just 3 blocks from the restaurants + shops of Georgia Avenue. Covered front porch leads to bright open concept living, fresh white paint, refinished hardwoods, stainless steel appliances + breakfast bar in kitchen overlook large living + dining with a wood burning fireplace and french doors leading to patio + fenced astroturf yard. 1/2 bath & laundry room also on main level. Master suite + 2 beds + bath upstairs. Attached 2 car garage with tons of storage. Welcome Home! Agent Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Hammock Place SE have any available units?
77 Hammock Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Hammock Place SE have?
Some of 77 Hammock Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Hammock Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
77 Hammock Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Hammock Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 77 Hammock Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 77 Hammock Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 77 Hammock Place SE offers parking.
Does 77 Hammock Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Hammock Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Hammock Place SE have a pool?
No, 77 Hammock Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 77 Hammock Place SE have accessible units?
No, 77 Hammock Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Hammock Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Hammock Place SE has units with dishwashers.

